Student Publications Named Award Finalists

Student journalists representing eight publications from six Fairfax County public schools have been named Crown Award finalists by the Columbia Scholastic Press Association (CSPA) for work produced during the 2017-18 academic year. All eight of the nominated publications will receive either a Silver or Gold Crown award at Columbia University on March 22, 2019.

Crown Award finalists from local schools include:

In the Yearbook category: Marshall High School – Columbian – (Dan Reinish, adviser) and McLean High School – The Clan – (Meghan Percival, adviser).

In the Hybrid News category: McLean High School – The Highlander/thehighlandernews.com – (Lindsay Benedict, adviser).

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments