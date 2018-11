St. Anthony of Padua School (3301 Glen Carlyn Rd., Falls Church) will hold its 39th annual Christmas Attic Craft Fair and Silent Auction on Saturday, Nov. 3, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. located right by Bailey’s Crossroads.

There will be children’s activities, international cafe, grill/beer garden and over 50 crafters and vendors as well as a morning and afternoon silent auction.

For more information, visit stanthonyschoolva.org.

