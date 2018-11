PURLIE THE POET submitted a work of hers with her pic. “Just heard from our old gray tabbie/A burst of mewing and sighing/Cause she was told that Giza’s Great Sphinx/ Looks just like a reclining lion /Our old friend informed us, after some contemplation/ That this notion was really old hat/And that recent research provides justification/That Sphinx is a forbear of Purlie our Cat.”

