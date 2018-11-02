DMV Services Offered in F.C. in November

The City of Falls Church Commissioner of the Revenue has announced several opportunities for DMV services in The Little City in November. The full-service DMV 2 Go bus will be in front of City Hall (300 Park Ave.) on Friday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The accessible mobile office provides all DMV transactions including: applying for and renewing driver’s licenses; applying for hunting and fishing licenses; obtaining E-Z pass transponders; obtaining ID cards (including photos) and Virginia’s veterans ID cards; obtaining copies of driving records, vehicle titles, license plates, decals, and transcripts; obtaining certified copies of Virginia vital records including birth, marriage, divorce and death certificates; ordering disabled parking placards or plates; taking road and knowledge tests; and, updating an address after a move for DMV and voter registration.

The more limited DMV Connect service conducts all DMV transactions listed above, except vital records and testing. DMV Connect will be at 131 E Broad St. (corner of E Broad St. and Lawton St.) on Tuesday, Nov. 13, Wednesday, Nov. 14, and Thursday, Nov. 15, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

