Merritt Academy Announces Discovery Days for Families

Merritt Academy in Fairfax will host Discovery Days for prospective kindergarten through 8th grade students and their families on Nov. 5 and 6 from 9 – 11 a.m. During Discovery Days, parents can meet teachers while children can explore the school’s advanced curriculum, small classes and focus on project-based learning initiatives such as the Watershed Project and Genius Hour.

Designated as a National School of Character, Merritt Academy has been encouraging the social, ethical, and academic development of children since 1963. The school offers early childhood through middle school educational programs.

Event registration is recommended. For more information contact Admissions@MerrittAcademy.org or visit merrittacademy.org.

