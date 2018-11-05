F.C. Tree Fest Decides Date, Location for 2018

Falls Church Tree Fest announces the date and location of their 2018 event.

It will be held at Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W. Broad St., Falls Church), on Saturday, Dec. 1, from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m..

This is the fifth year for Tree Fest and it will be bigger than ever, with more nonprofits participating than ever before.

The festival’s organizers are expecting at least 20 trees, each representing a nonprofit that provides services in the Falls Church area.

There is still space available for more nonprofits to participate.

To learn how or to get more information contact Melissa Morse at melissa.kay.morse@gmail.com or go to the website at www.fallschurchtreefest.com.

