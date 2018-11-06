Education Foundation Kicks Off Annual Pie Sale

The Falls Church Education Foundation annual Holiday Pie Sale benefits the “No Holidays for Hunger” fund that helps provide meals to Falls Church City Public School families in need. The pies are from “Mom’s Apple Pie Company.” Ordering is open through Nov. 14. Customers can pick up their pies on Monday, Nov. 19 at the George Mason High School (7124 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church) cafeteria from 2:30 – 7 p.m. Interested customers can order at fcedf.givezooks.com/events/2018-no-holidays-for-hunger. For customers who are cutting carbs and sweets, consider giving a donation to the fund, instead.

