Makoto Nakura Marimba Recital at St. Patrick’s

Makoto Nakura explores every potential and possibility of marimba through his original transcriptions and premiers by notable composers during this concert at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church (3241 Brush Dr., Falls Church) on Sunday, Nov. 11 at 4 p.m. This concert features music by Bach and Bernstein as well as pieces specially composed for Nakura’s abilities on the marimba.

Admission is free, but attendees are suggested to give a $20 donation.

A wine and cheese reception follows the concert.

For more information, visit odeonchambermusicseries.org or email Mariko Hiller at marikohiller@gmail.com. For more on Nakura’s music, visit makotonakura.com.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments