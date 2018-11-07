Grace Christian Academy 10K Race Set for Monday

By Sally Cole

Grace Christian Academy will be hosting the annual On Eagles’ Wings Veterans Day 10K Race on Monday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. Proceeds from On Eagles’ Wings will be shared between the Grace Christian Academy tuition assistance program, which helps provide scholarships for economically disadvantaged families, and Decorate- A-Vet, a local nonprofit that provides landscaping and Christmas outdoor decorating services to local veterans. The registration fee for the 10K race is $45; $50 on race day.

For more information or to register in advance, go to www.gracechristianacademy.org/10K.

