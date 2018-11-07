‘Mrs. B’ Taking Maternity Leave

By Sally Cole

Rebecca Czarniecki, aka Mrs. B of Tea with Mrs. B, a special event tea room, will take a well-deserved maternity leave while enjoying tea service from her private collection of tea sets. Sadie Bauer has joined the team to help host birthday parties, camps, and adult showers, all with etiquette lessons woven throughout. Lady Sadie has a love for children as well as theater training and a professional marketing background. Tea with Mrs. B is located at 136 W. Jefferson Street in Falls Church.

For more information, visit www.teawithmrsb.com.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments