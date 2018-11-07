Potomac Cleaners Shutters in Broaddale Shopping Center

By Sally Cole

Potomac Cleaners in the Broaddale Shopping Center at 346 W Broad Street in Falls Church has closed. The space has been cleared out and a sign appears on the door stating that they had to close suddenly, that they appreciated their time with their customers, and that they would be in contact with those who still had garments in the cleaners when it closed.

The leasing agent is Paraclete Realty’s Charlie Phelps who can be reached at Charlie@ParacleteRealty.com.

