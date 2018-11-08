Announcing the 7th Annual ‘Made in Virginia’ Awards

Two local establishments were recognized in the seventh annual “Made In Virginia” awards, presented by Virginia Living, were announced this past weekend. Falls Church Distillery’s Great Falls Gin and The Lost Whiskey Project’s (homebuilding company) off the grid cabins were the two local companies and products who were able to crack the list.

Featuring products created in the Commonwealth, the 2018 “Made in Virginia” Awards celebrate innovation, entrepreneurship and craft in food, drink and home + style.

From hundreds of submissions, Virginia Living’s editors selected this year’s 22 winners, including the overall winner, Flying Fox Vineyard in Afton.

Virginia Living’s 2018 “Made in Virginia” awards are featured in the December 2018 issue, which will be mailed to subscribers on Nov. 2 and will land on quality newsstands around the state by Nov. 15.

