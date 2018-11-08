Judy’s Place Opens at Temple Rodef Shalom

Judy’s Place, a Temple Rodef Shalom (2100 Westmoreland St., Falls Church) tradition for over 20 years, provides a unique, non-denominational and convenient shopping experience for children ages 2-13 that lets children, with the help of volunteers, choose from among over 100 gift items ranging in price from $1 to $15 to surprise parents, siblings, grandparents and pets.

Proceeds go to charities supported by The Women of Temple Rodef Shalom. Interested customers are advised to shop early for the best selection.

Dates and times Judy’s Place will be open are as follows:

• Sunday, Nov. 11 — 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

• Tuesday, Nov. 13 — 8:30 – 9:45 a.m. and 4:30 – 7 p.m.

• Wednesday, Nov. 14 — noon – 2:30 p.m and 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

• Sunday, Nov. 18 — 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

• Sunday, Dec. 2 — 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

For more information, contact Jackie Rockman at jackie.rockman@gmail.com.

