Marshall HS Opens Fall Show, ‘Geek!’ this Weekend

Steampunk armies, timekeepers, Jedis and elves are part of a strange and wonderful cosplay subculture in Statesmen Theatre’s fall production of “Geek!” from Nov. 8 – 10. Set for adventure at an Inferno-esque anime convention in Ohio, this fantasy-fueled play addresses serious issues like suicide and bullying with storytelling, technology, costumes and humor that have universal appeal.

“Geek!” opens on Thursday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. with additional shows on Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m., and two shows on Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The show will be at George C. Marshall High School’s main auditorium (7731 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). Tickets are $8 for students and seniors, $12 for adults and can be purchased online at www.statesmentheatre.org or at the Box Office before each performance.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments