Parking Issues Public Meeting to be Held Sunday

Does more development mean more parking woes in the City? Are there solutions that could provide relief and increase functionality of the downtown area? Councilwoman Letty Hardi will share her working group’s findings on the state of parking downtown and some possible solutions and City planning director Paul Stoddard will discuss plans for a “Great Street” of Park Avenue and development in the City-at-large at this public event on Sunday, Nov. 11 from 3 – 4:30 p.m. at the Falls Church Presbyterian Church Social Hall (225 E. Broad St., Falls Church).

Open discussion. All are welcome. This event is sponsored by the Village Preservation and Improvement Society.

For more information, call 703-241-1672.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments