Police Say ‘No Ill Intent’ After Man Seen Taking Photo of Children Walking to School

UPDATE: Police say that have spoken to the man who took a photo of three students walking to Thomas Jefferson Elementary School late last month and found there was no ill intent.

City of Falls Church Police released the following press release Thursday:

“Police have spoken with the man who took photos of students while they were walking to Thomas Jefferson Elementary School. There was no ill intent, and the families have been notified.

The City of Falls Church Police appreciates the students for speaking up, as well as the community members who offered tips to the police. If you see something suspicious, please contact the City’s police non-emergency phone line, 703-248-5053 (TTY 711). If there is an emergency, please call 9-1-1.”

Original article below:

Police are on the lookout for information after a man took a photo of three children walking to school in the City of Falls Church last Friday.

City of Falls Church Police say the incident occurred at the intersection of S. Spring St. and Jackson St. around 8:45 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 26 when three students walking to Thomas Jefferson Elementary School were approached by an adult male. The man held up his cell phone and said “Pose,” and then took a photo of the children. He then continued walking toward S. West St.

The students notified school officials immediately and then police canvassed the area. The suspicious person was described as a 40 to 50 year old Asian male wearing a black and white zip up sweater, black sweatpants, and white ear phones.

“I’m proud that the students trusted their instincts and went directly to school officials,” F.C. Police Chief Mary Gavin said in a press release. “That’s what I hope all children and teens do if something doesn’t seem quite right: tell an adult or police as soon as you can.”

Gavin encourages parents and guardians to review safety practices with their children and teens. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has a number of resources online at www.missingkids.com/theissues.

Anyone with information about this specific incident should contact the City of Falls Church Police at 703-248-5053 (TTY 711) or police@fallschurchva.gov.

