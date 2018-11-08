Rotary Club of McLean Announces Flags for Heroes

November 11, 1918 marks the 100th anniversary of the Armistice and end of the First World War. In honor of that milestone, the Rotary Club of McLean is announcing the Flags For Heroes project to commemorate those who served the country during that war as well as subsequent conflicts. The Rotary Club will display 100 flags on Nov. 11 at the Sharon Masonic Lodge (999 Balls Hill Rd., McLean).

If any residents wish to honor a war hero, veteran, first responder or a personal hero, they are requested to purchase a flag to remember that person or group. Contact Rotarian Vance Zavela at vance.zavela@gmail.com.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments