Saint James Introduces New Security Measures

Saint James Catholic School (830 W. Broad St., Falls Church) is offering Safe Students Online this fall to help parents keep their children safe from threats found on social media. The program is for all parents of students in grades 4 – 8. The program allows parents to monitor their children’s social media activity for inappropriate or potentially dangerous posts and will receive alerts to help them act when necessary. The tool is available through participating schools.

“At Saint James, we are committed to providing a safe environment in which to educate our children, and where all those who come to find the sacred in Sacrament and community may recognize the face of Christ in each other,” says Father Patrick Posey, pastor at Saint James Catholic Church.

Additional security systems added to Saint James Catholic School in 2018-2019 are:

Guard911 gives faculty, staff, catechists, coaches, clergy and religious personnel a way to broadcast emergency messages instantly to each other (schoolguard.guard911.com.)

Door jammers gives teachers a quick and easy way to make it difficult for an intruder to enter their classrooms (installed at bottom of door and into floor.)

Blue Light Lockdown notification system will be installed at the school in the spring of 2019, and will give all building occupants and those outside on school grounds immediate notification of the presence of a dangerous intruder so that they can get behind a locked door or evacuate, if possible.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments