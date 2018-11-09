Hilton Garden Inn Hosts Final Honor Flight of Year

The Hilton Garden Inn Falls Church (706 W. Broad St., Falls Church) will welcome and host its final Honor Flight of the year this Thursday, Nov. 8 at 8:30 p.m. with a slew of events this weekend organized to celebrate the arrival of America’s veterans to the Washington, D.C. area. The veterans come to visit those memorials dedicated to honor the service and sacrifices of themselves and their friends. Many of the veterans never received a ‘thank you, welcome home’ when they returned from their service, so the Hilton staff are encouraging the public to come in hopes of getting a large crowd together for the veterans arrival. If any interested residents are unable to make it, feel free to drop off thank you letters/card, posters, etc.

The weekend schedule is as follows:

Friday, Nov. 9 — Breakfast at 7 a.m.; Dinner at 6:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus (5115 Little Falls Rd., Arlington). Interested attendees are requested to help serve food

Saturday, Nov. 10 — Breakfast at 7 a.m., then departure.

