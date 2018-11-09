Chanukah Bazaar Comes to Temple Rodef Shalom

A Chanukah Bazaar will be taking place at Temple Rodef Shalom (2100 Westmoreland St., Falls Church) in the coming weeks. Interested customers can choose from a large assortment of menorahs, safed and beeswax candles, dreidels, books, crafts and toys, party goods and nut-free gelt. Popular items such as Chanukah socks and slippers plus fun children’s menorahs have been restocked. The proceeds from this event are donated to the Temple as well as Jewish and community charitable organizations.

Dates are as follows:

• Sunday — Nov. 11 and 18 and Dec. 2 — 8:45 a.m. – 2 p.m.

• Tuesday — Nov. 13, 20 and 27 — 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

• Wednesday — Nov. 14 and 28 — 4:15 – 6:30 p.m.

For more information, contact treasures@templerodefshalom.org.

