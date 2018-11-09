Falls Church Resident Vera Eleonore Loewy Dies

Vera Eleonore Loewy (86) of Falls Church, Virginia passed on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 after two years in hospice care. Vera was born on Dec. 5, 1931 in Berlin, Germany to Paul Alfred Loewy (passed in 1946) and Margarete Gabriel (passed in June 1996). Her younger brother Hans (John) Loewy passed in March 1995.

Vera started collecting and selling antiques; often selling at the Arlington Saturday Flea Market, the Georgetown Sunday Market and at the Big DC Flea. Vera was a loyal and life-long friend too many. A grave side service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Oakwood Cemetery in Falls Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Holocaust museum in Washington, D.C.

