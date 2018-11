Family Sundays are now taking place at Famille Cafe (700-A W. Broad St., Falls Church) with a bonus of helping support George Mason High School’s Junior/Senior Prom. Interested attendees can bring their family for breakfast, lunch or a quick snack during every Sunday in November from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. while the Junior Class SCA is having a fundraiser for the 2019 Junior/Senior Prom.

