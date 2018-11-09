Gang Affiliates Detained for Mob Assault in Seven Corners

Fairfax County Police Department report that four known gang associates are behind bars today after a man was assaulted in mid-October. Per FCPD, detectives from its Gang Intelligence Unit were recently made aware of a series of malicious woundings in Fairfax County that went unreported. According to FCPD, detectives tracked down one of the victims and learned he was assaulted in the area of Seven Corners. The investigation revealed Jose Ochoa Del-Cid, 21, Marlon Huezo Rivera, 18, both of Falls Church, and two juveniles were involved in the malicious wounding.

All four were arrested for malicious wounding by mob, abduction, robbery and gang participation this morning after search warrants were served on each of their homes, per FCPD. Evidence of this assault and others were recovered during the police’s search. Additional charges are pending as narcotics were also found in one of the homes.

