M.U.S.I.C. Days Return To F.C. for Next Month

The annual M.U.S.I.C. (Many Useful Students In our Community) Days fundraiser will be taking place from Nov. 3 – Dec. 9 throughout the City of Falls Church. This fundraiser is sponsored by Falls Church City Public Schools Band Boosters Association, with the stated goal of the fundraiser being to help George Mason High School band and chorus students to raise money to participate in this year’s band competition in Nashville, Tenn.

Donors can “hire” a minimum of two students to come to their home or business to do any of the following: Rake leaves; spread mulch; plant bulbs; do yard work; stack firewood; walk a resident’s dog; stain a fence or deck; clean house; help with a party; perform music/give a lesson; help with a computer; decorate for the holidays; wrap gifts; wash and vacuum a resident’s car; do odd jobs or babysit (one student allowed).

The Band Boosters Association encourages fair pay for a job well-done in the form of a donation to the students’ trip accounts.

To make a payment — pay by check made out to the FCCPS Band Boosters. Include the names of the students and the date of the job. Give the check to one of the students before they leave the job site or mail to the address that will be provided. The donation will be divided equally among the students who worked a given job.

To sign up — fill out the online 2018 MUSIC Days Jobs form available at BandBoostersFCC.org. or, email the volunteer coordinator below musicdaysgmhs@gmail.com

