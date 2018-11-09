Polling Opens for Marshall Coach in National Competition

Polling for FloTrack’s “Hometown Hero” national competition, in which Marshall High School’s distance running coach Darrell General is one of five finalists in the country, is now open until Friday, Nov. 16. Interested voters can cast their ballot for General at flotrack.org/articles/6261064.

This is a public poll; no registration or log-in required. The winner will receive a $25,000 grand prize. For more information on General, visit tinyurl.com/VoteCoachG.

