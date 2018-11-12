Crime Report: Van Stolen from BJ’s Parking Lot

A man was caught trying to leave Giant on W. Broad St. without paying last Wednesday morning before store personnel stopped him and made him give back the items. In another attempted theft in Falls Church, a man tried to swipe items from the front porch of a residence on W. George Mason Rd. Thursday night.

In successful thefts, a white van was stolen from the parking lot at BJ’s and a cell phone was taken from a bathroom at Eden Center.

Also in the report, three more hit and runs.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: November 5 – 11, 2018

Hit and Run, 100 blk W Columbia St, between 10:00 AM and 5:15 PM on Nov 05, a silver Toyota was struck by an unknown vehicle which failed to stop at the scene.

Hit and Run, 100 blk W Marshall St, between 8:15 AM and 11:00 AM on Nov 07, a gray BMW was struck by an unknown vehicle which failed to stop at the scene.

Hit and Run, 800 W Broad St (lower parking lot), between 6:50 AM and 6:00 PM on Nov 06, a white Volkswagen was struck by an unknown vehicle which failed to stop at the scene.

Larceny – Shoplifting, 1230 W Broad St (Giant Food), Nov 07, 11:45 AM, an unknown suspect took merchandise from the store and attempted to leave without paying. After being stopped by store personnel, the suspect relinquished the merchandise and left the premises in a silver SUV. The suspect is described as an older black male, wearing a green baseball cap, light-colored striped polo shirt, and gray baggy jeans.

Auto Theft, 6607 Wilson Blvd (BJ’s Wholesale parking lot), between 8:00 PM on Nov 06 and 5:00 AM on Nov 07, a white Chevrolet van was taken from the front parking lot. Investigation continues.

Larceny – Theft from Building (Attempt), 100 blk W George Mason Rd, Nov 08, 8:04 PM, an unknown suspect attempted to take items from the front porch of a residence.The suspect is described as a white male, clean-shaven, wearing a dark beret, dark coat, and light-colored pants, and carrying a light-colored backpack. Investigation continues.

Smoking Violation, 6757-15 Wilson Blvd (H2O Cafe), Nov 08, 11:52 PM, police issued a summons to a male, 44, of Alexandria, VA for Smoking in a Prohibited Area.

Larceny – Theft from Building, 6795 Wilson Blvd (Eden Center), Nov 11, 2:10 PM, an unknown suspect took a cell phone that had been left unattended in the restroom.

