HALLOWEEN IS FUN FOR THE KIDDOS, but for Tuffy, the 14-year-old lifelong City resident, it’s a different story. His fluffy-ness makes him a kid magnet but he’s wary of strangers so Hallows Eve isn’t his favorite time of the year. He’s seen here apprehensively anticipating the annual parade of his adoring fans to drop by the Miller residence.

