Fairfax Co. School Board Member to Speak in F.C.

The public is invited to join the Falls Church Branch of American Association of University Women for the Nov. 12 meeting at the Falls Church Community Center (223 Little Falls St., Falls Church) at 7:30 p.m. with guest speaker Dalia Palchik.

Palchik is a member of the Fairfax County School Board and at 35 is one of the younger members. She was born in Argentina and came to the United States as a child and graduated from Fairfax County Public Schools.

Palchik is a world language teacher and community development professional. She has taught Spanish, English and French to students from kindergarten to post-college. She has worked as a communications and media director in international development.

Palchik will be speaking on Fairfax County School Board education priorities for young women and girls. She will address new programs and suggest how one can volunteer or otherwise be involved.

