F.C. Chamber, City Officials Celebrate Advantage Fitness Expansion

By Sally Cole

Locally elected officials and members of the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce congratulated Eliot Corwin and the Advantage Fitness team on their move and expansion which includes an open gym in addition to personal training services, during a grand opening event and ribbon cutting on Thursday, Nov. 1.

Pictured in the photograph are Mayor David Tarter and Advantage Trainers owner Eliot Corwin in the center along with Vice Mayor Marybeth Connelly, Council member Phil Duncan, Council member Letty Hardi, former Chamber chairs Steve Rogers, Michael Ankuma, Joe Wetzel, and Gary LaPorta, Chamber board members Emily Jenkins and Lee Higgenbotham, and Advantage Trainers team members Kat Boneau, Jeri Williams, Ilma Babu. Advantage Trainers is located at 100A E. Fairfax Street in Falls Church.

For more information, visit www.advantagetrainers.com.

