F.C. Education Foundation Uses Grant to Help Students

Math students at Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School are benefiting from a math department super grant from the Falls Church Education Foundation. The grant added 14 standing desks to the improvised four that had been in use and had proved helpful. The new desks allow students to move while working.

Other students are pedaling their way to solid concentration with the under-desk pedals provided by the grant. These are welcome adaptations to help students learn. Falls Church City Public Schools extends a special thanks to the FCEF.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments