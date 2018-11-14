Longtime Falls Church Resident John ‘Jack’ McNeely Dies at 89

John “Jack” George McNeely, 89, of Alexandria, Virginia passed away on Saturday Nov. 3, 2018.

Jack was born in Pittsburgh, Penn on May 27, 1929. In 1959 Jack moved his family from Pittsburgh to Falls Church where he was a pillar of the community until moving to Alexandria in 2013. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Lillian McNeely and a sister Mary McNeely.

Jack is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary Louise Long McNeely of the home, his four children Mark McNeely of Alexandria, Maggie McNeely Ziemann and husband Norbert of Alexandria , Rosemary McNeely Keenan of Hampstead, NC, and Daniel Mc Neely and wife Teresa of Warrenton, eight grandchildren and 12 greatgrandchildren.

Jack served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict.

Jack was a mountain of a man who loved the outdoors, hunting and camping with his boys and fishing and walking in the woods. His biggest hobby was woodworking and reading. He was a tinkerer, saw a need and would make something out of the things he had on hand. His go-to unfailing repair tools were coat hangers and duct tape. He had a booming Irish voice that could be heard in the next county. When he spoke, people listened.

He absolutely adored his wife and kids and would do anything for them.

Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren were an awesome gift in his eyes.

A memorial Mass will be held at St. James Catholic Church (905 Park Ave., Falls Church) on Friday, Nov. 23 at 10 a.m., followed by interment at Quantico National Cemetery at noon.

