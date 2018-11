By Matt Delaney

A DREARY NOVEMBER DAY didn’t prevent the Mustangs from competing in the Class 2 Cross Country state championships last weekend, where Jo Sevier (left) led the girls to an 8th place finish with 160 points and completed the race in 25th overall herself.

PACING THE BOYS for their best finish since 2013 was All-State honoree Colson Board, who dashed his way to a 13th place individually and helped his teammates take fourth place with 112 points.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments