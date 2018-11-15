City Band Boosters Host Fundraiser at Pizzeria Orso

Falls Church City Band Boosters will hold its third annual dine in/take out night at Pizzeria Orso, (400 S. Maple Ave., Falls Church) on Thursday, Nov. 15 from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.. This event, which will benefit the band music program in the Falls Church City schools, is offered in connection with opening night of “Chicago” at George Mason High School. Pizzeria Orso will donate 15 percent of food purchases for customers who say they are “with the band.”

