Columbia Baptist’s ‘Feed the Hungry’ 5K, 3K, This Saturday

November 15, 2018 2:47 PM0 comments
By Sally Cole

Spend Yourself Run/Walk will take place Saturday, Nov. 17 at 8 a.m. This family friendly event sponsored by Columbia Baptist Church includes a stroller and dog friendly flat race course on the W&OD trail. All registrants will receive a long sleeved event t-shirt. Columbia Baptist Church is located at 103 W. Columbia Street in Falls Church. Fees range depending on age and date of purchase. Family packs are available.

To register go to www.columbiabaptist.org/5k.

