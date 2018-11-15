Eastern & Western Art Exhibit Opens at F.C. Arts

The differing styles of Eastern sumi-e and Western watercolor art will be spotlighted in a show opening at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 17 at the Falls Church Arts Gallery (700-B W. Broad St., Falls Church.).

The “Brushes” show is a collaboration between Falls Church Arts and the National Capital Area Chapter of the Sumi-e Society of America. Forty-eight paintings by 31 artists will be featured in the show, which runs until Dec. 28, at the gallery.

The gallery is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1 – 4 p.m. Admission is free.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments