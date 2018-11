By Sally Cole

Falls Church Arts is hosting a Meet the Artists reception for its new exhibit, “Brushes,” on Saturday, Nov. 17 from 7:30 – 10 p.m. at its Gallery at the Kensington Falls Church. The exhibit, which runs through December 28, is a collaboration of the National Capital area chapter of the Sumi-e Society of America and Falls Church Arts artists. The event is free.

Falls Church Arts Gallery is at 700 B W. Broad Street. For more information, visit .

