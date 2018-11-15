Homestretch Fundraiser at State Theatre Tonight

By Sally Cole

Celebrate Homestretch, a fundraiser for the Falls Church-based nonprofit that helps homeless families climb out of poverty, will take place Thursday, Nov. 15 from 8 – 10 p.m. at The State Theatre. The event will include live and silent auctions, raffles, dancing, desserts, and live music by No Better Off.

Tickets are $50 per person and available, along with a listing of auction items, at www.501auctions.com/Homestretch. The State Theatre is located at 220 N. Washington Street in Falls Church.

