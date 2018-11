The James Lee Community Center Advisory Council is hosting its annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner tonight, Thursday, Nov. 15 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to 2855 Annandale Rd., Falls Church.

Volunteers are also welcome, and can contact Caroline Hockenberry at 703-246-5743 or email caroline.hockenberry@fairfaxcounty.gov for more information.

