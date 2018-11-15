Local Non-Profit Earns High Rating from Evaluator

The Community Foundation for Northern Virginia’s financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency have earned it a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity evaluator.

Since 2002, using objective analysis, Charity Navigator has awarded the most fiscally responsible organizations a 4-star rating.

In 2011, Charity Navigator added 17 metrics, focused on governance and ethical practices as well as measures of openness, to its ratings methodology.

These Accountability & Transparency metrics, which account for 50 percent of a charity’s overall rating, reveal which charities operate in accordance with industry best practices and whether they are open with their donors and stakeholders.

On June 1, 2016, Charity Navigator upgraded its methodology for rating each charity’s’ financial health. These enhancements further substantiate the financial health of its four-star charities.

The Community Foundation for Northern Virginia grows philanthropy to respond to critical need and seed innovation in the region.

Comprised of donor advised funds, permanent funds, giving circles, and other charitable endowments, the Community Foundation connects donors to community, and helps meet community needs with community resources.

Last year the Community Foundation awarded more than $7.1 million in grants and scholarships and currently reports $66 million in managed philanthropic assets.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments