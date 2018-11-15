POP TOTS Tickets Now Available for Purchase

The Falls Church Band Boosters will host POP TOTS! a concert for preschool and younger children, on Wednesday, Nov. 28 at George Mason High School (7124 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church) auditorium from 10 – 10:45 a.m. Mason student musicians under the direction of Mary Jo West, will entertain tots, help them learn about instrument families and lead them in songs.

Caregivers and family members are welcome to join in during the morning fun.

Tickets are available online now for $10 and also by mail for $8.

For each group ticket order placed by Nov. 21, there will be a door prize drawing to win a teacher’s store gift card.

The winner will be announced at the concert.

