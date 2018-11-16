You are here: Home » Business » Audacious Aleworks Intros 2 New Weekly Events

November 16, 2018 12:42 PM0 comments
By Sally Cole

Audacious Aleworks is introducing two new weekly interactive events at its brewery and tap room located at 110 E. Fairfax St. in Falls Church. On Mondays from 4 – 9 p.m, patrons can now participate in a Connect 4 challenge to win brewery gift certificates. Then, on Tuesdays at 7 p.m., teams of up to six are invited to play World Tavern Trivia for nightly gift certificates and to qualify for tournaments online.

For more information, visit www.audaciousaleworks.com.

