Blanket, Coat Drive Begins in F.C.

Now through Nov. 30, the Falls Church Community Center, 223 Little Falls St., will serve as one of many drop-off locations for a blanket and coat drive. New and gently used blankets and winter jackets are needed for adults and children. NOVA Relief Center, a non-profit organization, will collect the donations and send to three refugee camps in Jordan.

The center notes that since 2011, the Syrian civil war has left over 400,000 people dead. Syrians have been trying to escape the tumult at home, with over six million people displaced within Syria and another five million seeking safe haven as refugees, especially in the neighboring countries of Turkey, Iraq, Lebanon and Jordan. One of the biggest challenges these refugees face is harsh winter conditions, which make the dire situation even worse. Having seen the troubles they’re facing firsthand, Northern Virginia leaders and communities have united since 2013 to collect and distribute blankets, coats and winter clothing for Syrian and other refugees abroad. Together, they have sent over 100,000 blankets and coats to Turkey and Lebanon.

This year, NOVA Relief Center is accepting donations to distribute to three camps in Jordan: Mafraq, Jerash and Irbid. Additional drop off locations accept donations through Dec. 8. Check NOVA Relief Center’s website for locations, novareliefcenter.org.

