F.C. Endowment Fund Now Accepting Grant Applications

The Falls Church Endowment Fund, Inc. invites applications for support from community service organizations serving the disadvantaged within the greater Falls Church area.

Requests can be made for support of an ongoing program or for a special project.

Award amounts will generally fall in the range of $5,000 – $20,000.

Applicants must demonstrate community need, financial need, part programmatic success and current capacity, as well as the percentage of funding to be used for direct program expenses. Applications are due on Nov. 30; decisions will be made by mid-December.

Awards will distributed before year-end.

For more information and application details, interested applicants are asked to send an email with the subject line: “FC Endowment Fund Grant Application” to Kim McCleary, TFCEF development officer at kkimmccleary@yahoo.com

For additional information about the Falls Church Endowment Fund, Inc., visit thefallschurch.org/endowment fund.

