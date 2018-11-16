First Lego League Results from This Past Weekend

One hundred Falls Church City Public School students participated in the FIRST Lego League (FLL) grouped into 13 teams in the robotics programs.

After the event this weekend, three teams have been invited to the Championship Tournament, a two-day competition in Harrisonburg, Virginia on Dec. 1 and 2.

The students were scored in four ways: robot performance, exemplifying core values, robot design and research project. The teams were formed in June and worked through to November for the competition.

Upon registration each team receives a LEGO Mindstorms Education EV3 kit including competition mat related to the FLL theme project.

The results are as follows:

Saturday results — Robot Performance Award, Robo Tigers (1st place) and Megalodons (2nd place); Champion’s Award, Robo Tigers (2nd place) and State Championship Qualifier, Robo Tigers.

Sunday results — Robot Performance Award, Boolean Buds (1st place); Champion’s Award, Space Donuts (1st place); State Championship Qualifier, Space Donuts and State Championship Alternate, Loading…

