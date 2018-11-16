Multiple Mason Chorus Students Join Honors Chorus

On Saturday, Mount Vernon High School hosted the District 10 High School Honors Chorus Auditions.

A total of 358 students were auditioning from the region and 222 students were selected to participate in the SATB (soprano, alto, tenor, bass) and SSAA (first and second sopranos and first and second altos) Honors Choirs by the auditions end.

Sixteen George Mason students auditioned, and 14 were selected — seven members of the Chamber Singers and seven from the Concert Choir.

The District 10 Chorus members will rehearse and perform Feb. 7 – 9 at Falls Church High School.

