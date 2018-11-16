Winnie Edwards Celebrates 101st Birthday this Saturday

Winifred “Winnie” Evans, a resident at Chesterbrook Residences (2030 Westmoreland St, Falls Church), will celebrate her 101st birthday surrounded by friends and neighbors on Saturday, Nov. 17.

In 1955, Evans joined the U.S. Air Force, where she became Chief Nurse and eventually retired as a Major.

She continued to serve as a nurse for the Peace Corps, traveling to West Africa, Thailand, Latin America, and the United States. She has traveled extensively, visiting every continent except for Australia and Antarctica.

Evans continued to serve others and her community in roles at the Red Cross and Georgetown University, and as a clinical nurse in local homeless shelters. She is also supported the building of the Women in Military Service for America Memorial located in Arlington.

Evans is also an author, having written the book “The Cult of the Green Mamba” and a book of poetry titled “On Wings of Victory,” which focuses on her faith and relationship with God.

