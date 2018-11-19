Falls Church Adds Another ‘Nano’ Brewery

By Sally Cole

Settle Down Easy Brewing Co. has opened at 2822 Fallfax Dr. in Falls Church. The new “nano” brewing operation’s mission is to provide the discriminating craft beer consumer with a high quality, approachable, selection of specialty craft beers and seasonal varietals.

While the establishment does not include a restaurant, it has partnered with El Tio and have a taco stand in the brewery. Patrons can also call in orders to El Tio and have it delivered. No other outside food is currently allowed. Settle Down Brewing is open.

Settle Down Easy is the second so-called nanobrewery to open in Falls Church this year, joining Audacious Aleworks which opened on E. Fairfax St. in May.

For more information on Settle Down Easy Brewing Co, visit www.settledowneasybrewing.com.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments