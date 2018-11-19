New Pastor Welcomed at Lewinsville Presbyterian

Reverend Scott Ramsey was named the new Pastor at McLean’s Lewinsville Presbyterian Church (1724 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean) at an installation service on Nov. 4. Ramsey took his place as 38th in the succession of pastors who have served Lewinsville since its founding in 1846. Ramsey completed three years in an interim capacity before the McLean congregation asked him to accept a permanent position. Prior to Lewinsville, Ramsey’s service included interim pastorates in Middletown and New City, New York.

Joining Ramsey this fall is John Nothaft, the new Director of Music Ministries and a native of Vienna. Nothaft received his master’s degree from Eastman School of Music, Rochester, New York, in June, 2018. He has toured extensively, performing on the organ throughout the United States and United Kingdom.

The Reverend Annamarie Groenenboom, a Michigan native, joined the staff in September 2018 as Stated Supply Pastor for Youth Ministries. She was graduated from Pittsburgh Theological Seminary in 2017.

The three new arrivals and Allison Lineberger, Director of Christian Education since 2003, open a new chapter in the life of Lewinsville Presbyterian Church.

That new chapter includes preparing for the launch of a capital campaign to “redesign and repurpose our present facilities to meet the challenges of a growing Tysons community,” said Ramsey.

Lewinsville Presbyterian Church, founded in 1846 at the corner of Chain Bridge Road and Great Falls Streets in McLean, “seeded” five other churches through the years: Vienna Presbyterian in 1871, Falls Church Presbyterian in 1873 and First Presbyterian of Arlington in 1874.

Immanuel Presbyterian and Chesterbrook Presbyterian were established by Lewinsville members in the mid-20th century.

The church, a member of the Presbyterian Church (USA), enjoys a reputation as a hands-on congregation with an active ministry in music, small groups, Christian education, seniors, community outreach as well as faith and public policy programs.

