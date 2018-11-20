Suspicious Couple Approach Girl Walking Home from School in Falls Church

Police are investigating an incident where they say a suspicious man and woman approached a young girl walking home from school in the Pine Spring neighborhood of Falls Church in Fairfax County on Monday.

Fairfax County Police say the preliminary investigation shows a girl was walking home from elementary school with her adult brother Monday afternoon around 3:45 p.m when the siblings were approached by the couple at the intersection of Pine Spring Rd. and Meadow View Rd. The two suspects offered a treat to the girl and motioned her towards them. The brother moved his sister away from the couple and the two siblings made it home safely and reported the incident to their mother.

The suspicious woman is described as white, between 40 and 50 years old, 5’2”, 140 pounds, with shoulder length straight blonde or grey hair, wearing black pants and a white jacket with a hood. Police say the initial description of the man is only that he is between 40 and 50 years old with short hair. The couple is believed to have been driving a newer model white passenger van, with a yellow license plate.

Detectives are asking for anyone with information or have encountered this similar circumstances to contact us at 703-246-7800. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by visiting www. fairfaxcrimesolvers.org, or calling 1-866-411-TIPS. They can also be sent in via text by texting “TIP187” plus the message to CRIMES (274637). Text STOP to 274637 to cancel, or HELP to 274637 for help. Message and data rates may apply. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1000 if their information leads to an arrest.

