Bailey’s Rotarians Make the Rounds in a Giving Spirit

A DOUBLE DIP FOR BAILEY’S ROTARIANS: Members of the Bailey’s Crossroads Rotary Club and Interact students from Justice High School partnered with the Safeway at Crossroads Center Way to deliver food boxes to help make the holiday a little brighter for area residents. This year nearly 30 Rotarians and friends plus 30 Interact students delivered 100 meals to families in the Culmore section of Bailey’s Crossroads.

AND A FEW WEEKS AGO, Bailey’s Rotarians also distributed more than 450 dictionaries to third graders at three Fairfax County elementary schools: Parklawn, Glen Forest and Bailey’s Upper. (Photo: Courtesy David Borowski)

